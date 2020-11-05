1/1
Shelby Jean (Parsons) Weaver
1939 - 2020
Shelby Jean (Parsons) Weaver

age 81, of Brightwood, died peacefully, Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in her residence surrounded by her family. Born in Bolivar, Ohio on May 17, 1939, Shelby was a daughter of the late Fred M. and Deborah C. Ray Parsons. She was a 1957 graduate of the former Midvale High School and on December 22, 1957, she married Ilem Carow Weaver, Jr. Shelby was employed by Handy and Harmon at Dover prior to her retirement where she worked as a machine operator. She enjoyed upholstery work, gardening, crafting, and spending holidays with her family.

In addition to her husband, Shelby is survived by her children, Valerie (Greg) Myers of New Philadelphia, Valinda Laughlin of Dover, Scott Weaver of New Philadelphia, and Valotta (Keith Norrick) Billman of Port Washington; her grandchildren, Ryan (Erin), Cory (Nikki), Zachary (Racquel), Lynnsi (Chris), Scott, Mathes (Kayla), Malarie, Ashton (Zane), Tyler, NiTosha (Dallas), and Luke (Jessica); 11 great-grandchildren, Reagan, Liam, Noah, London, Cooper, McKynnsi, Taylor, Avia, Natalee, Jensen, and Jackson, a brother, Ola (Tizzie) Parsons, a sister, Faye (Eugene) Breehl all of New Philadelphia and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Shelby was preceded in death her siblings, Ruby "Sis" Lyles, Ralph Parsons, Gladys Thoburn, Nada Parsons, Betty Rothacher, Larry Parsons, William Parsons and Connie Butler.

In keeping with Shelby's wishes, private services will take place with burial to take place in the East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Memorial Contributions in Shelby's name may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Shelby by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.


Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 5, 2020.
