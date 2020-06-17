Shelia Nichols
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shelia Nichols

73, of Sherrodsville, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She is survived by her children, Pastor Lisa M. (Ron) Meese, Patty (Bruce) Armstrong, Andy (fiancée, Amy) Page, Alvin (fiancée, Stacey) Page, and Denette (Richie Davis) Nichols; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters.

She was a member of Preach the Word Ministries in New Philadelphia who recently retired from Ember Complete Care.

In the interest of public health, a private service is planned. Interment will be in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved