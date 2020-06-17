Shelia Nichols

Shelia Nichols73, of Sherrodsville, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She is survived by her children, Pastor Lisa M. (Ron) Meese, Patty (Bruce) Armstrong, Andy (fiancée, Amy) Page, Alvin (fiancée, Stacey) Page, and Denette (Richie Davis) Nichols; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters.She was a member of Preach the Word Ministries in New Philadelphia who recently retired from Ember Complete Care.In the interest of public health, a private service is planned. Interment will be in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.