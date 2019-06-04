|
Shelley Rae Foote 1950-2019
68, of New Philadelphia passed away May 28, 2019 in Amberwood Manor at New Philadelphia. Born in Dover on December 28, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Donald and Shirley Jean (Shull) Foote. She was a graduate of New Philadelphia High School and on March 29, 1970, she married Gregory A. Foote. Shelley was fondly known as "Da-laminator" having spent hours clipping articles in the newspaper and laminating them for others. She also had a great love for her family and always enjoyed time with her mom, especially going to church. Shelley was an avid reader and loved to watch television and movies also.
She will be deeply missed by her family including her husband, Greg; her children, Timothy Foote, Christopher (fiancé, Rhonda Gilbert) Foote, and Melissa Foote-Miku, all of New Philadelphia; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Alan and Kendra Lynn Foote, Cole Zachary Adam Miku; brother, Donnie Garabrandt of New Philadelphia; sister-in-law, Deb (Mark) Murphy of Dover; several lifelong friends; and her nephews and nieces, Matt (Mel) Murphy of Louisville, Lindsay, Gabrielle and Katie Garabrandt, all of Seattle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by her infant son, Jeffrey Allen Foote.
No public visitation or services are scheduled. All are invited to leave a condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Shelley by visiting the funeral home's website, www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 4, 2019