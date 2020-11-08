Shelly A. Thornton
Age 46, of Mineral City, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in Union Hospital where she was taken after becoming ill at home. Born June 15, 1974, she was a daughter of Jackie Barker of Dover, and the late Beverly Haver Barker. Shelly graduated from Dover High School in 1992, and later that year, on December 19th, married Brian A. Thornton who survives. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother; grandmother was a role she especially enjoyed. Shelly was a three-time ovarian cancer survivor; she was a fighter. Additionally, she was very fond of dachshunds, which she owned, raised and bred over the years, and she loved growing yellow roses.
Besides her father, and her husband, Brian, Shelly is survived by her children, Justin (Lauren), Casey and Brianna Thornton; her grandchildren, Isabella, Emmalyn and Isaiah; her brother, Jack (Heather Mendell) Barker; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gary and Shirley Thornton; Brian's grandparents, Clarence "Jack" and Mabel Thornton; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jason and Sabrina Thornton; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Kris Stratton; and her numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, November 13, 6 - 8 p.m., in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover. A service will be held Saturday, November 14, at 12 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Dan Eggan officiating. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks are required and social distancing must be observed. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Shelly, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions in Shelly's memory be made to the American Cancer Society
, 525 N. Broad St., Canfield, OH 44406.