Shelly Ervin and Kelly Ervin McDaniel
Shelly Ervin and Kelly Ervin McDaniel, twin daughters of Mike and Linda Ervin of Arizona died four weeks apart.
Born on July 17, 1972, they are survived by their parents and older sister, Melissa Tuttle of Arizona.
Shelly was struck and killed by a car while walking on East High Avenue in New Philadelphia on Nov. 21, 2019. She leaves behind her two sons, Jacob and Travis Wilson, her parents, her older sister and her nephews, Michael McDaniel and Cody Tuttle.
Kelly died on Dec. 19, 2019 at Hospice House in New Philadelphia after a long courageous battle with cancer. She leaves behind her son, Michael, her parents, her older sister and nephews, Jacob and Travis Wilson, Cody Tuttle, Mother and Father-in-Law, Wayne and Bonnie McDaniel and beoved dog Fritzie.
Both girls had private viewings with immediate family only, with cremation following. Both girls will be missed by their families and many friends including aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 3, 2020