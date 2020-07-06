Sherie Ann SnellAge 50, a Cottage Road S.W., Dennison, Ohio resident, died suddenly in her home Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born September 2, 1969 in Nashville, Tenn., and was the daughter of the late James Fulton and Wavie Dianne Smith. Sherie enjoyed listening to various types of music, but was predominately a fan of Country-Western. She was particularly fond of riding horses and motorcycles.She is survived by two daughters, Ashley Claire Elizabeth Taylor and Allison Lauren Green, both of Cathage, Tenn.; a son, Anthony Darrell Green of Gladsville, Tenn.; her four grandsons, Clayton Lane, Charlie Ray, and Bo Darnell and her fiancé, David Christman, with whom she resided.Sherie is to be cremated and her ashes will be returned to her native Tennessee. No local services are scheduled. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.Baxter-Gardner(740) 269-9225