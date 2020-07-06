1/1
Sherie Ann Snell
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sherie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherie Ann Snell

Age 50, a Cottage Road S.W., Dennison, Ohio resident, died suddenly in her home Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born September 2, 1969 in Nashville, Tenn., and was the daughter of the late James Fulton and Wavie Dianne Smith. Sherie enjoyed listening to various types of music, but was predominately a fan of Country-Western. She was particularly fond of riding horses and motorcycles.

She is survived by two daughters, Ashley Claire Elizabeth Taylor and Allison Lauren Green, both of Cathage, Tenn.; a son, Anthony Darrell Green of Gladsville, Tenn.; her four grandsons, Clayton Lane, Charlie Ray, and Bo Darnell and her fiancé, David Christman, with whom she resided.

Sherie is to be cremated and her ashes will be returned to her native Tennessee. No local services are scheduled. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.

Baxter-Gardner

(740) 269-9225

www.baxtergardner.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home
7345 Roswell Rd Sw
Sherrodsville, OH 44675
(740) 269-9225
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved