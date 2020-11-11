Sherman D. Yoder
79, of Sarasota, Fla., originally from Berlin, Ohio died peacefully on Nov. 4th, 2020. He was born in Berlin, Ohio on Aug. 5th 1941 to Abe B. and Sylvia (Yoder) Yoder. He graduated from Hiland High School in 1959. He was the owner of Yoder Excavating as well as a member of Land Improvement Contractors of America. During his retirement years he enjoyed excavating for Melway Paving. He loved running big equipment, fishing, hunting, spending time outdoors and activities with his family. While in Berlin, he was often spotted at Boyd & Wurthmann restaurant taking his place at the round table discussions. He enjoyed many evenings in Florida eating out with his extended family as well as being a regular at Der Dutchman.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother Larry G. Yoder and two infant children. He is survived by his daughters, Regina Yoder, Christina (Craig) Clark; sisters, Elsie (Harold) Moser and Fern (Warren) Stutzman and five grandchildren, Michaela, Jadon and Blake Yoder, Kenny and Erin Clark; and former wife, Carol (Umstead) Yoder.
Memorial Services and burial will be at the new Berlin Community Cemetery of Berlin Township at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Norma Johnson Center at normajohnsoncenter.com
Maloney Funeral Home, 941-759-3133