Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sherry M. Goodall Obituary
Sherry M. Goodall

Age 68, of New Philadelphia, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Union Hospital. Born January 31, 1951, in Dover, she was a daughter of the late Don H. and Alta M. Pershing Kinser. Sherry graduated from Dover High School and went on to attend Columbus Business College. She was employed by the family business, the former Kinser Lanes in New Philadelphia, for years as the bar manager. Sherry was a loving mother and grandmother, who enjoyed gardening, caring for the cats she owned over the years, and going to lunch regularly at the Tuscarawas County Senior Center. She will be remembered for her many kindnesses and always trying to do the right thing.

Sherry is survived by her children, Melissa (partner, Doug McClain) Jeffery of Spartanburg, S.C., Mathew (Laura) Goodall of New Philadelphia, and Ryan (fiancée, Kristin Mallory) of Dover; her five grandchildren, Logan and Connor Jeffery, Gavin, Aleah and Ziola Goodall – a sixth grandchild is expected in May 2020; her brother, Don Kinser; and her nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Sherry was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Ann Massarelli.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 11, 6 – 8 p.m., in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover. A committal service will be held, following cremation, in Dover Burial Park. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Sherry, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions in her memory be made to the Tuscarawas County Senior Center, 425 Prospect St., Dover, OH 44622, or, to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. N.E., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
