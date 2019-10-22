|
|
Sheryl Lynn Stonebrook
67, of Kimbolton passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. She was born March 31, 1952 in Guernsey Co. to the late James L. and Lois J. (Rennie) Dowling. Sheryl was a graduate of the class of 1970 at Madison High. She married Michael Stonebrook, the love of her life on March 18, 1972. She designed gorgeous wedding cakes, as well as enjoyed tole and oil painting, sewed, quilted, and made jewelry. Then she discovered card making. She joined the Cambridge Rubber Stamp club, enjoying many years there, making and trading beautiful cards (often with a touch of her ornery humor). She was a member of Irish Ridge UMC where she led the choir through many holiday programs and played piano ever Sunday. In the last year, she spent Thursday afternoons playing piano for the folks at the County Home. She remarked that it gave her purpose and was blessed to make some wonderful friends there. She could often be found outside, enjoying a novel or word game on her phone and adored sitting on the beach, listening to the roaring of the waves, or an outing on the lake with family. Family was absolutely everything to her. Beneath the cheer and laughter, was a solid rock of strength and fortitude. When life fell apart, as it often does, she was the one that stood strong and moved mountains. She was a blessing to so many people. It was said she didn't know a stranger. She often struck up random conversations in the grocery store. She was rare in that she didn't look past people, but saw them. If someone had a need, she worked to fill it. Her soul wasn't a pulsing spark, but a blazing sun. She said once that should something happen, to close our eyes and remember the good times. I think though, that we should do more than that. We should take the best parts of her; her love and cheer, generosity, and stead-fastness, and make it our own. If even just a little. What better way to honor such a beautiful soul.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Marie Stonebrook; her son, Travis Michael Stonebrook; daughter-in-law, Lori Archer; grandchild, Aiden J. Stonebrook; sister, Shelley Dowling; nephews, Jim Dowling, Tyler James (Kristen) Dowling, and Dustin Stonebrook; niece, Autumne Wright; and great-nephew, Whyatt Dowling. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ron J. Dowling and her sister, Sandra Dowling.
Services will be Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Irish Ridge UMC with Pastor Phil Murphy officiating. Burial will follow at Irish Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. before the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Irish Ridge UMC, 76980 Old 21 Road, Kimbolton, OH 43749. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com.
Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 22, 2019