Sheryl Marie Rieger
age 53, of Massillon, passed away peacefully in Amherst Meadows Assisted Living on August 23, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Dover on January 30, 1967, she was the daughter of Susan "Sue" A. (Stafford) Allman and the late Edmond Allman. After graduating from New Philadelphia High School in 1985, she continued her formal education at Kent State University and Malone University obtaining her associate and bachelor degrees. She began her professional career with Zimmer, and for the past 20 years, worked at Diebold Nixdorf as an information technology manager. Anyone who met and knew Sheryl will never forget her kindness and respect she showed to others. She was blessed with the birth of her three children, Kevin, Kylie, and Vanessa. Her life revolved around her children, and she rarely missed an event they participated in. Sheryl loved the beach, and especially treasured her time with her children in Hawaii recently. Sheryl also had "a lake family" at Atwood Lake. There, her family and friends enjoyed each other's company on the weekends.
Her spirit lives on in her children, Kevin and Kylie Rieger of Massillon and Vanessa Sibila of Massillon. She will also be deeply missed by her mom, Susan Allman of New Philadelphia; her sister, Lori (Don) Williams of Newcomerstown; her lake family; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. A private service will be held Friday, followed by a public graveside service in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia beginning at 3:15 p.m. Memorial contributions in Sheryl's memory may be directed to www.mealtrain.com/e8k550
Memorial contributions in Sheryl's memory may be directed to www.mealtrain.com/e8k550 to help support her three children.
