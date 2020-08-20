1/1
Shirley A. Felton
1943 - 2020
Shirley A. Felton "Together Again"

77, of Baltic, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at her residence. She was born on Feb. 8, 1943 to the late George and Helen (Baab) Fender and married Ronnie L. Felton on Oct. 4, 1964. He died Oct. 16, 2018. She was a homemaker and school crossing guard in Baltic for many years.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy (companion Bob DeVore) Weaver of Baltic; grandchildren, Kaley Weaver and Brandon (companion Jessica Duncan) Weaver; and brother, Larry (Sharon) Fender of Baltic. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marlene Limbacher.

Public graveside services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at West Lawn Cemetery in Baltic with Pastor Mark Miller officiating. Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. at the cemetery prior to the graveside service. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithvarns.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
West Lawn Cemetery
AUG
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
West Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
