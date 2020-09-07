Shirley A. Gallion86, of Dover passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, September 6, 2020. She was born on September 23, 1933 in Stone Creek to the late Albert and Ruth Rexrod Arbogast. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Donald Arbogast; and a granddaughter, Courtney Patrick. She retired in 1999 from Union Hospital following 18 years of service; and was a member of First Church of the Brethren in New Philadelphia. Shirley had many interests in life, but her family, especially her grandchildren, were the center of her world.A wonderful and loving mother and grandmother, Shirley will be sadly missed by her children, Teri (Frank) Horvath of Medina, Linda (Richard) VanMeter, Leigh (George) Dennis both of Dover; sister, Sharon Mizer of Dover; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. There will be no services or calling hours. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Shirley may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.