|
|
Shirley A. German
90, of Dover passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 in the Community Hospice Truman House. Born May 15, 1929 in Shanesville, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Beulah Machan. Shirley was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert O. German on September 25, 2004; brother, Robert Hostetler; sister, Norma Zurcher; brothers in law, Chuck (Betty) German, Leland McFarren; and sister in law, Joan German.
Shirley and Bob were the co-owners of Raintree Dry Cleaning in New Philadelphia where she was the Bookkeeper. She was an active member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Dover, volunteer with Meals on Wheels, and was a Gray Lady at Union Hospital. Shirley enjoyed playing cards, and played with her card club for over 50 years. She was an avid traveler; Shirley and Bob loved going places in their RV, visiting all of the states in the country, and flying all over the world.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Ann Haley, Peggy (Duane) Hershberger both of Dover; grandchildren, Rick (Joelle) Haley of Colorado, Jacklyn (Jerome Winston) Haley of Washington DC, Lance (Monica) Hershberger of Pennsylvania, Ryan Hershberger of Kansas; great grandchildren, Lumen Haley and Lena Hershberger; sister in law, Beatrice McFarren; brother in law, Richard (Winnie) German both of Canton; and many special nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 30th starting at 11:00 am in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Rev. Thomas Dunkle officiating. Interment will be in the East Lawn Cemetery at Sugarcreek. The family will be greeting friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5-7 pm. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Shirley may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice or to St. John's United Church of Christ.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 26, 2020