Shirley A. Wagner
age 90, of New Philadelphia died peacefully early Thursday morning, April 16, 2020, in her residence surrounded by her family. Born in New Philadelphia on Aug. 27, 1929, Shirley was a daughter of the late Guy and Hazel Carpenter Kimmel. She was a 1947 graduate of New Philadelphia High School who earned a Bachelor of Education from Muskingum College. Mrs. Wagner was a beloved teacher with the New Philadelphia City Schools for 25 years; 17 of which were as the kindergarten teacher at East Elementary. Shirley was a member of the First Presbyterian Church at New Philadelphia and held countless memberships with various organizations not only at Muskingum, where she served on the Alumni Council but within Tuscarawas County. For many years, she served on the Board of Directors for the Tuscarawas County Friends of the Library, where she held the position of Treasurer. She was a valued friend and financial supporter of the Performing Arts Center at Kent State Tuscarawas, the Tuscarawas Philharmonic, Tuscarawas County Historical Society, the Summer Showcase, The Little Theatre, and many other local non-profits.
Shirley's generosity of time and support to the community led her to be widely recognized as an individual who cared deeply for her community. In 2005, she was given the Distinguished Service Award by Muskingum College for her work on the Alumni Council. In 2007, she was recognized by the Quaker Foundation as a Distinguished Citizen. That same year, she was selected to serve as the Grand Marshall of the First Town Days Parade and in 2019, Kent State University at Tuscarawas recognized Shirley by awarding her the Community Service Award for her many years of support. In addition to all of her civic activities, Shirley found time and loved following the Cleveland Indians and rarely missed listening to games on WJER.
She will be missed by her children, Eric (Mila) Wagner of Houston, Texas, Susan (Steven) Perry of Daytona Beach, Fla., and two granddaughters, Vanessa Wagner of New Orleans, La., and Veronica Wagner of Columbus, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Donald Wagner whom she married on March 28, 1953 and died on July 10, 1982.
Shirley deserves a wonderful life tribute and the family is planning a celebration of her life for a later date. However, due to Covid-19 Virus regulations services will be privately held with burial to take place in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Memorial contributions in Shirley's name may be directed to the Quaker Foundation to support the Donald R. and Shirley A. Kimmel Wagner Family Leadership Scholarship that Shirley established a number of years ago for NPHS students who wish to attend her beloved Muskingum. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Shirley by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 18, 2020