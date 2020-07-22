Shirley Ann BiddlestoneShirley Ann Biddlestone, age 73, of Uhrichsville, OH, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, following a lengthy illness. Born on January 2, 1947 in Dennison, Shirley was the daughter of the late Gail and Catherine (Hite) Turney. In 1965, Shirley graduated from Dennison High School. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cows, polar bears, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. Shirley attended the Bethel Worship Center in Uhrichsville.Shirley is survived by her husband, whom she married on January 26, 2013, Gary Biddlestone, who survives of the home; her children: JR (Stephanie) Williams of Triangle, VA, Justin (Rebecca) Williams of Copley and Jeff (Lauren) Williams of Wesley Chapel, NC; siblings, Nancy Garbrandt and Danny (Barb) Turney all of Dennison; and eight grandchildren: Nathan, Emili, AJ, Hannah, Alexis, Lily, Ellie and Rylee. In addition to her parents Shirley is preceded in death by her first husband, James Williams, who passed away in 2010.Funeral services for Shirley will be held at 4 p.m., on July 24, 2020, at the Bethel Worship Center in Uhrichsville, with the Pastor John Stevenson officiating. Burial will follow at Rush Church Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m., (two hours prior to services) at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethel Worship Center, 634 N. Main St., Uhrichsville, OH, 44683.Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc., 740-922-3153