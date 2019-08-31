Home

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
330-343-5506
Shirley Ann Byers

Shirley Ann Byers

78, of Midvale, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, August 29, 2019 in her home. Born in Midvale, she was the daughter of the late William P. and Hazel Feister Hunter and was a 1959 graduate of East Liverpool High School. Shirley had worked for a number of years as a Home Health Aide, was a member of New Center Life Ministries at Barnhill and also the New Philadelphia VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Surviving are her daughters, Janice Byers of Midvale and Joyce (Vince) Blackson of Dennison; a granddaughter, Christine Wise and her fiancé' Joe Prendergast of Freeport; a grandson, Kyle Wise of New Philadelphia and a great granddaughter, Elizabeth Prendergast of Freeport. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold D. Byers; a grandson, Cameron Dale Arnold and her twin brother, Timmy Hunter.

In keeping with Shirley's wishes, her body is to be cremated through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory and no public visitation or services are to be scheduled. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Shirley by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 31, 2019
