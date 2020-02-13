|
Shirley Ann Fish
75, of Newcomerstown passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Aultman Hospital. She was born March 4, 1944 in Stark County to the late Ernest and Buelah (Maurer) Shearer. She was a member of Fellowship Haus Church in Wainwright, Order of Eastern Star Oriental Chapter 106, Martha's Quilters and Journey thru Faith Group. She loved spending time with all her grandchildren and attending their sporting events. She was their biggest fan. She also loved crocheting and quilting.
On August 13, 1977, she married Stanley Fish who passed away on November 23, 2012. She is survived by her two sons, Lee (Tonya) Fish and Allen (Sharla) Fish; her daughter, Elizabeth (Mark) Mowery; her sister-in-law, Hala Shearer; grandchildren, Emily, Monica, Lane, Madison, Jessica, Clayton, Gatlin, Braelyn, and Heather; great-grandchildren, Adaline and Jaxon. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Fish and her two brothers, George and Robert Shearer.
Services will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Addy Funeral Home, Newcomerstown with Pastor Joshua Davis officiating. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 to 1 prior to the funeral. Online condolences may be made at
www.addyfuneralhome.com
Addy, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 13, 2020