Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Jerusalem Church Cemetery
New Philadelphia, OH
Shirley Ann Jordan


1931 - 2019
87, of Westerville, Ohio, formerly of New Philadelphia, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Madison Senior Living Community in London, Ohio. Born December 21, 1931 in New Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Charles Ellwood DeVore and Nita Lillian (Emig) DeVore Wagner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph Charles; second husband, Ray Jordan; infant son, Dale Charles; brother, Dalton DeVore; and special niece, Jeana Massarelli. A 1949 graduate of New Philadelphia High School, Shirley loved planning and attending her class reunions. In addition to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker, she had also worked for White Westinghouse for more than two decades until her retirement in 1992. She was Methodist by faith throughout much of her life and had most recently attended First Community Church in Marble Cliff where she served as an usher for over 20 years. She was a nature lover who enjoyed gardening and birdwatching, as well as reading and baking.

Shirley will be deeply missed by her surviving family which includes daughters, Colin Sue Charles and Linda (Thomas) Wendt; grandchildren, Derek and Colin Wendt and Jesse Charles; siblings, Mary Massarelli and Jack (Carol) Wagner; and several nieces and nephews.

Rev. Carolyn Behrendt will officiate a 10:00 a.m. graveside service on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Jerusalem Church Cemetery in New Philadelphia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's local Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 24, 2019
