Shirley Ann Orr82, of Dennison, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Claymont Health and Rehabilitation in Uhrichsville, after a period of declining health. Born February 2, 1938 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late George D. and Anna (Jones) Garbrandt. A 1956 graduate of Dennison High School, Shirley was a lifelong Dennison resident and member of Park Christian Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker, as well as a loving owner to her dog, Daisy, who was her pride and joy.On December 22, 1956, Shirley married Joseph Henry "Bud" Orr with whom she enjoyed nearly 51 years of marriage until his passing on September 25, 2007. She will be deeply missed by her surviving family which includes her children: Gary Orr, Darla Orr, and Chad (Sara) Orr; grandchildren: Nathan, Travis, Adam, Megan, Andrea and Lauren Orr, Michelle Newsome, and Jerrod Grimm; great-grandchildren: Trevor, Tylor, Brody, Alivia, and Blake Orr, Tanner, Connar, Mariah and Tyler Newsome, Liam and Jaxson Dibell, and Paisley Gwin; great-great-grandchildren: Aubrey and Liam Newsome; and a large extended family including her in-laws, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Garbrandt, Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Tamara Orr. The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice and Claymont Health and Rehabilitation for the excellent care they provided to Shirley in her final illness.Pastor Scot Caley will officiate a private graveside service in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery where she will be interred beside her beloved husband. The service may be viewed following its conclusion by clicking the link on the funeral home's website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. N.E., New Philadelphia, OH 44663 and Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685.