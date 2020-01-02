|
Shirley Ann Shull
age 84, formerly of E. 11th St., Dover passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Park Village Health Care Center in Dover after a period of declining health. Born July 20, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Hattie (Tschantz) Shull Sr. Shirley was a 1954 Dover High School graduate and went on to work for Marlite for 45 years, retiring in 2000. She enjoyed bingo, baking holiday cookies, celebrating Christmas with family, crafts, and the accordion.
She is survived by her sister, Roberta Ford of Newark, Ohio, along with 24 nieces and nephews as well as a large extended family. She was preceded in death by brothers, Thomas Ayers and Robert Shull Jr., sisters, Virginia Jamison, Evelyn Ditto, Arlene Stanton, four nephews and one niece.
She was a lifelong member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Dover. Shirley will be remembered as a devoted daughter, sister and aunt, providing care for her mother, sisters, Arlene and Evelyn, along with longtime friend, Joann Smith. Her many nieces and nephews will fondly remember Shirley for her kind nature and famous orange cookies.
A celebration of Shirley's life will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 beginning at 11 am in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory at Dover with Pastor Dotty Hartzell officiating. Interment will be in the Dover Burial Park. A reception will follow at the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center, 831 Boulevard, Dover, Ohio. Those unable to attend or who may wish to express a fond memory of Shirley can sign the online guestbook by visiting the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John's United Church of Christ, 409 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622 The family would like to thank the staff of Park Village Health Care Center for their tender loving care.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 2, 2020