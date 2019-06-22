Shirley Elizabeth Showers



"Together Again"



93, of Sugarcreek, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at



Truman Hospice House in New Philadelphia following a short period of declining health. She was born in Sugarcreek on April 21, 1926 to the late Orvin L. and Elizabeth B. "Lizzie" (Mast) Lahm; and married James Raynerd Showers on November 9, 1945. He died August 31, 1999. She was a homemaker and a member of the First United Church of Christ in Sugarcreek. She served her church in various capacities over the years.



She is survived by her sons, Rodney (Beth) Showers of Dover and Mitch (Anita) Showers of Dundee; three grandchildren: Joshua (Caroline) Showers, Justin (Elizabeth) Showers and



Shannon (Brandon) Kuhn; granddaughter-in-law, Jodi Showers; and five great grandchildren with one due to arrive in the near



future. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Heath Showers.



Services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with Pastor



Sharman Hartson officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at the



funeral home. Memorials may be made to either Hospice of



Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or the First United Church of Christ,



526 W. Main Street, Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681.



Smith-Varns, 330-852-2141



www.smithfuneral.com Published in The Times Reporter on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary