Shirley F. Kishbaugh
84, of Zanesville, died 6:41 AM, Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Genesis Hospital. She was born June 30, 1935, in Chandlersville, the daughter of Earl F. and Marie (Madden) Sims. Shirley was born and raised in Chanderlsville, and graduated from Bethesda School of Nursing and attended The Ohio State University. She moved to Dover, where she was a nurse for Dr. Raymond Crawley and after returning to Zanesville, she nursed with Dr. Devine. Shirley was a true nurse at heart, and demonstrated that throughout her life by caring for others. She was a truly sweet, loving and gracious lady. Shirley loved to entertain and have her friends to visit. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, Clayce and all their friends at their home in Clarksburg, WV.
Shirley is survived by her nephew: Walter and Vicki Keller; great nephew: Derek Keller; great great nephews: Russell H. and Mark K. Keller; those who cared for her in the last years of Shirley's life for whom she loved so much: Brenda Poulton, Sharon Wilson, Mackenzie Wilson, Laken Ault, Devin Wilkins, Becky Tilton, Vicki Renick, Mary Jane "MJ" Butler, Marie Dearth and Dave and Katie Imlay. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her first husband: Robert Morgan; her second husband: Clayce G. Kishbaugh; an infant brother: James Sims and one sister and brother-in-law: Patricia and Russell Keller.
Friends may call from 12 Noon till 2:00 PM, Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where services will be held at 2:00 PM. She will be laid to rest beside her parents and brother in Fultonham Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
