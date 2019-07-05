|
Shirley G. Egler
83, of Dover died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in the Community Hospice Truman House following a brief illness. Born August 26, 1935 in New Philadelphia she was a daughter of the late Howard and Mary Schlafly Murphy. Shirley was also preceded in death by her brothers, Bill and Melvin Murphy; sisters, Alice Denslow and Ann Murphy. She was a proud homemaker who had also worked as a nurse's aide at Union Hospital for 14 years. Shirley was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Dover and was a volunteer for Mobile Meals. She was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, and loved her family, especially following her grandchildren with their activities.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 64 years, Hubert Egler, whom she married on September 4, 1954; daughters, Patty Wissman, Barb (Craig) Davis both of New Philadelphia, Sherry (Mark) Blumenauer of Waynesburg, Mallory (Miguel) Rivera of Dover; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 8 at 11:00 a.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Pastor Shelly Nordine officiating. Interment will be in the East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Monday. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Shirley may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith United Methodist Church at PO Box 334 Dover, OH 44622 or to Community Hospice at 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 5, 2019