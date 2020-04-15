|
Shirley Gerber
81, of Baltic, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, on Monday, April 13, 2020 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Baltic on Feb. 28, 1939 to the late George and Edith (Freese) Felton and married Wayne W. Gerber on May 18, 1957. He died on Sept. 6, 2009. She was a member of Shanesville Lutheran Church. She enjoyed camping, loved her dog Mimi and being at home working in her flower beds.
She is survived by her daughters, Carla (Tony) Schlegel of Fresno and Vickie (Kevin) Sibila of Zoar; three grandsons, Seth Schlegel, Brock (Vanessa) Finzer and Brant Finzer; great-granddaughter, Macie Schlegel; sister, Deloris Raber of Baltic; and sister-in-law, Shirley Felton of Baltic. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Gary Gerber; two brothers, Ronnie Felton and Robert Felton; and brother-in-law, Robert Raber.
Due to the current health crisis, private family graveside services will be held at West Lawn Cemetery in Baltic with Pastor Barb DeBord officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 15, 2020