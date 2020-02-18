|
Shirley J. Cleeton
79, of St. Augustine, passed away peacefully on February 14,2020 at the Community Hospice Bailey Center surrounded by her family. She was born in Greene County, Illinois, daughter of the late William and Gladys Crabtree. She and her husband, Bob, had been coming down to Saint Augustine as snowbirds since 2013, and moved here as full-time residents in May of 2019 from the Dover, Ohio area where they had lived for 30 years. Shirley valued God, family, community, and hard work as demonstrated by her work as an LPN nurse, co-owner of DAC Horse Vitamins with her husband Bob, teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, local WMU (Women's Mission Union) Director, and a 4-H Leader of Golden Grove 4-H Club. While residing in Dover, Ohio she was a member of Community Baptist Church, and became a member of Anastasia Baptist Church after moving to Saint Augustine full time.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert J. Cleeton, Saint Augustine, FL; three children, Robert (Madonna) J. Cleeton II, Medora, IL; Timothy (Cindi) S. Cleeton, Gainesville, FL; Debra M. Rhodes, Saint Augustine, FL; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Daniel L. Cleeton.
A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22nd., at Community Baptist Church in Dover, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice Bailey Center, 200 Health Park Blvd., Saint Augustine, FL 32086, Anastasia Baptist Church Building Fund, 1650 A1A S., Saint Augustine, FL 32080, or Community Baptist Church Building Fund, 120 E. Third St., Dover, OH 44622. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home, 904-824-1625
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 18, 2020