Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Westview Cemetery
Carrollton, OH
SHIRLEY J. WRIGHT


1935 - 2019
SHIRLEY J. WRIGHT Obituary
Shirley J. Wright

83, of Carrollton, died Tuesday evening July 16, 2019 in Carroll Golden Age Retreat. Born August 23, 1935 in Amsterdam, she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Coyla Amos Stone.

Shirley was retired from the Ashton's Ben Franklin Store in Carrollton. She attended the North Suburban Church of Christ in Carrollton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, R. Dale Wright, in 2008, along with a sister, Doris Stone.

Graveside services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton with Rev. Steve Wilsford officiating. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted with her services.

Published in The Times Reporter on July 18, 2019
