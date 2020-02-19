|
|
Shirley June Freeman
84, of Bowerston, died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the home of her daughter following a period of declining health. A daughter of the late William and Grace (Anderson) Lehigh, Shirley was born June 20, 1935 at Uhrichsville, Ohio. Shirley graduated from St. Mary's High School in Dennison. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and was retired from Motel 6 where she worked as a desk clerk for 20 years. She enjoyed reading, especially James Patterson books, completing crossword puzzles and watching comedians on television as well as animal shows. Most of all, Shirley cherished her family and loved them dearly.
She is survived by her children, Shawn Moreland of Bowerston, Grace (Mark) Civiello of Dennison and William (Kathy) Freeman of South Carolina; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Colleen Bixler of Dover. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Georgann Hines; her longtime companion, Leo Nazionale; a great-grandson, Naaman Tantarelli; a son-in-law, Glen Moreland and three brothers, Daniel, Jimmy and Gene Lehigh.
In keeping with Shirley's wishes, cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Father Tom Gardner will celebrate a Memorial Mass on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church at Dennison. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Shirley by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Shirley's memory to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 176 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 19, 2020