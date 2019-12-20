|
|
Shirley K. Pritchard
age 87, a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Born Jan. 10, 1932, in York Township, Tuscarawas County, she was a daughter of the late Francis "Frank" and Treva Gribble Sherrets. Shirley attended New Philadelphia High School, and was a long-time employee of Conley's in Sandyville, from which she retired. She enjoyed gardening, especially growing flowers, and had a lifelong love for animals. Shirley also gave of her time as a foster grandparent.
She is survived by her children, Terry (Barbara) and Susan Pritchard; her grandchildren, Gibb, Ty (Emily) and Amanda Pritchard; her six great-grandchildren; her brother, Ron Sherrets; her sister-in-law, Betty Sharady; and her nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her daughter, Pat Pritchard; and her three sisters and two brothers.
Honoring Shirley's wishes, there will be no visitation or ceremony. She will be cremated and her cremated remains, along with those of her beloved daughter Pat, placed in the columbaria at Dover Burial Park.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 20, 2019