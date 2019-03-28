Home

Koch Funeral Home - Gnadenhutten
244 N. Walnut St.
Gnadenhutten, OH 44629
(740) 254-4200
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Koch Funeral Home - Gnadenhutten
244 N. Walnut St.
Gnadenhutten, OH 44629
Shirley L. (Miles) Gowins

Shirley L. (Miles) Gowins Obituary
Shirley L. (Miles) Gowins 1924-2019

94, of Uhrichsville, went home to the Lord on the morning of Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Shirley was born April 16, 1924 in Uhrichsville, Ohio to the late E. Raymond Miles and Wanda V. (Lauver) Miles. Shirley was a graduate of the Uhrichsville High School Class of 1942. Later that same year, she married her husband of 61 years, Arthur William Gowins, who preceded her in death on February 12, 2004. Shirley spent her career as a licensed practical nurse, working for some time at the New Port News Hospital in Virginia, before returning home to work at the former Valley View Rehabilitation, which is now Schoenbrunn Rehabilitation. Shirley was an active member of the community. She was a member of the Gnadenhutten United Methodist Church since 1979. She served on the Eastern Star Oriental Chapter #106 as past Worthy Matron, and past Chaplin for many years.

Shirley is survived by her son, Bill Gowins of Gnadenhutten; as well as 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and brothers, Daryl (Diane) and Ray (JoAnn) Miles. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son; Lyle Gowins; a daughter, Carol Miller; a daughter-in-law, Karen Gowins; sisters, Marjorie Risley, Alice Pettay, and Terri Brady; and two brothers, David and Jerry Miles.

A celebration of Shirley's life will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Koch Funeral Home of Gnadenhutten at 244 N. Walnut St. Gnadenhutten, Ohio. An Eastern Star service will be held followed by a funeral service officiated by Rev. John Kelly. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Uhrichsville, Ohio. Visitation will be held for friends to call two hours prior to services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gnadenhutten United Methodist Church, PO Box 37, Gnadenhutten, OH 44629. Online condolences may be made to the family at

www.kochfhgnaden.com

Koch, Gnadenhutten

740-254-4200
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019
