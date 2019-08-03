Home

Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
1931 - 2019
Shirley Lorenz Obituary
Shirley Lorenz 1931 - 2019

age 87 of Massillon, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Meadow Wind Health Care Center. She was born August 1, 1931, in Baltic the daughter of the late Stewart and Irma (Youngen) Troyer. Shirley retired from Aultman Hospital after 27 years of service as a RN. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 68 years, Charles "Chuck" Lorenz, daughter and son-in-law, Rita (Lorenz) Rosenberger and Otis Jackson; son, Greg Lorenz; sister, Mary (Roger) Spies; daughters-in-law, Penny Lorenz; Pat Lorenz; grandchildren, Daniel (Christine) Lorenz, Joshua (Kyla) Lorenz, Jacob Lorenz, Ashley (Josh) Meinke, and Jeff Cooper; seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons, Bruce and Alan Lorenz.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St NE at 11:00 am with Rev. Mark Kreemer officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10:30 am to 11:00 am. Burial to follow the service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Salvation Army 315 - 6th St. N.E., Massillon, Ohio, 44646 or , ,3816 Pay Sphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 3, 2019
