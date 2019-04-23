Home

Skip Schilling


Skip Schilling Obituary
Skip Schilling

61, of New Philadelphia, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia following a short battle with pancreatic cancer. A son of the late Donald Lovell and the late Maxine (Snyder) Schilling, Skip was born Sept. 29, 1957 at Dover, Ohio. Skip graduated from New Philadelphia High School and worked as a dry wall finisher for over 30 years. He was a member of the AMVETS and the New Philadelphia VFW and was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland sports teams and NASCAR. Most of all, Skip will be remembered for his love for family, food and friends.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Brock and Brooke Schilling of Dennison; his grandchildren, Skyler and Payton Schilling; two sisters, Yvonne (Bill) Hunter of Midvale and Donita Sherer of Dover; a brother, Barton Schilling of Chillicothe; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Frank Fry and Timothy Walton; his feathered friend, Ozzy and his fur buddies, Thunder and Brutus. Skip was preceded in death by his father; his mother; his step father, Maurice Schilling and a brother, Mike Schilling.

In keeping with Skip's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Skip by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Skip's memory to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848 Longmont, CO 80502.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 23, 2019
