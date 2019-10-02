Home

Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
View Map
SONJA SUE ROOF


1947 - 2019
SONJA SUE ROOF Obituary
Sonja Sue Roof

71, of Carrollton, died early September 30, 2019 at the Golden Age Retreat at Carrollton. Born December 31, 1947 in Dover, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Melva Glidden Widder. Sonja and her husband, Gary, owned and operated the

R & N China Company in Carrollton. She was a member of Kilgore United Methodist Church and also attended the First United Methodist Church in Carrollton. Sonja had formerly been active with numerous community service organizations in Carrollton.

She is survived by her husband, Gary; two sons, John Roof of Wauseon, Ohio and Jared (Lori) Roof of North Benton, Ohio; two granddaughters, Bailey Roof and Courtney Roof; and two brothers, Thomas Widder of Moorefield, West Virginia and Jerry Widder of Bellville, Ohio. In addition to her parents Sonja was also preceded in death by a brother, Frank Widder.

Funeral services will be Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton, with Pastor Mark Thomas and Rev. Kimberly Arbaugh officiating. Burial will follow in the Kilgore Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial donations in Sonja's name may be made to either the Carroll Golden Age Retreat, 2202 Kensington Road, Carrollton, OH 44615, or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Dodds Funeral Home, 330-627-5505
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 2, 2019
