|
|
Sophia J. "Bee" Fiedler
91, a longtime Dover resident died Tuesday, May 29, 2019 at the Community Hospice (Truman) House in New Philadelphia following a period of declining health. Born January 9, 1928 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (Richardson) Osterman. She would often tell the story of her childhood, where her family operated the Sugarcreek Hotel and their home was opened to numerous laborers in the area who would reside with them for various periods of time.
In addition to her parents, Bee was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Fiedler who died on Aug. 8, 1992 along with her brother, Joseph Osterman.
Bee attended Otterbein College and completed her education at the Columbus Business School. She worked alongside of her husband, George as a bookkeeper for 20 years at George Fiedler and Associates in Dover. She also previously worked for Union Hospital and the office at Reeves Steel Company both in Dover. Bee was very active in the community. She was a longtime member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Dover where she was involved in the Martha and Esther Circles, Eastern Star, Junior Clionian Club, Tourist Club, and previously served in various capacities of T-4-C including former chairman of the Share A Christmas Program and Child Booster Program. For over 35 years, Bee volunteered for Mobile Meals. She was an avid golfer and was proud of her Hole in One at Union Country Club and also previously won the Queen Bee Tournament. She enjoyed playing cards in various bridge clubs, traveling with "The Golden Girls" and being able to "mystery" trips with her husband and friends, George and Suzanne Zivic to various locations.
She will be sadly missed by her family including her son and daughter in law, George and Ruth Fiedler of Lake Zurich, Illinois and her three grandchildren, Lauren of Indianapolis, Indiana, Jay of Dublin, Ohio, and Sarah of Marina del Ray, California; a sister in law, Peggy Osterman of Dover and her niece, Sue Ann Osterman of Stow.
Pastor Tom Dunkle will officiate a celebration of Bee's life on Monday, June 3 beginning at 11am in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory at Dover. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, George at the Dover Burial Park. A reception will follow in the Toland-Herzig Famous Endings Café at the funeral home in Dover. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-4pm. Those unable to attend or who may wish to express a fond memory of Bee can sign the online guestbook by visiting the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 409 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622 or the Community Hospice (Truman) House, 716 Commercial Ave., S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 1, 2019