Stanley E. Gibson
74, of West Lafayette, passed away February 27, 2019, following his hard-fought battle with cancer. Stanley was born in Ravenna, Ohio, on September 19, 1944, to the late Harley and Lela Gibson. He retired from Simonds Tools in Newcomerstown. Stanley proudly served his country for two years in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. In his free time, he could often be found frequenting the American Legion, Moose and Elks clubs in town.
Stanley will be deeply missed by his surviving three sisters, a brother, nieces, nephews and many friends. In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.
Graveside services will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, Ohio 44273 on Monday March 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. To leave a special message for the family online, visit:
www.NewcomerAkron.com
Newcomer Funeral Home, (330)784-3334
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 7, 2019