Starr D. Peloubet
age 57, of New Philadelphia, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Aultman Hospital, Canton. Born June 29, 1961, in
Catskill, New York, he was a son of Sally Simpson Peloubet of Franklin, Vermont, and the late Clark S. Peloubet. Starr was a tow truck driver for Greg's Towing, Dover, a job he thoroughly enjoyed, as it brought him in contact with many different types of people, and Starr was a people person - he never met a stranger. He was also previously employed by Aleris in Uhrichsville. Starr was a member of Winfield United Methodist Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved the outdoors.
In addition to his mother, Starr is survived by his wife Judy A. May Peloubet, whom he married on May 23, 1992; his daughter, Amber (Mark) Wilcox of Wooster; his sons, Johnny, Brady and Michael Peloubet; his grandchildren, Memphis, Austin and Aspen; his brothers, Dale (Deborah) and Gary (Jennifer) Peloubet; and his nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Winfield United Methodist Church on Monday, March 11, 12 - 1 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 1, officiated by Pastor LuAnn Youngman. Starr's church family will host a lunch directly after the service. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Starr, please visit the obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 10, 2019