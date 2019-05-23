|
Stefanie R. Risher
21, of Midvale, passed away May 20, 2019,
following injuries
sustained from an accident on Saturday evening. Born in Dover on July 15, 1997, Stefanie was a blessing to her parents, Fredrick "Rick" D. and Lisa K. (Richardson) Risher, II, and the dear sister of
Kayla Burcher. In 2015, she graduated from Indian Valley High School and then continued her formal education at Aultman College, where she received her education to be an excellent x-ray technician. Stefanie served in radiology at Affinity Hospital in Massillon when she completed her degree. Presently, she greatly enjoyed working at Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in radiology.
Stefanie was a vibrant, energetic person who loved to surround herself with dear friends and her loving family. She greatly enjoyed playing on adult sports leagues throughout the community. The beach was where she found the most peace and greatest joy. Additionally, Stefanie loved to on-line shop, mostly purchasing gifts for her friends, boyfriend, and dear nieces. She also was a lover of animals, and enjoyed being the proud parent of her dog, Barrett. Most importantly, her faith was nurtured at the First Baptist Church in New Philadelphia where she committed her life to Christ.
Stefanie will be deeply missed by her parents who adored her, Rick and Lisa Risher of Midvale; her sister, Kayla (Chase) Burcher of Tuscarawas; her special nieces, Paisley Grace and Ella Marie Burcher; her grandparents, John and Bonnie Daughtery of Barnhill and Hoyt Richardson of Uhrichsville; her boyfriend, Tyler Alberts of Elwood City, PA; her aunts and uncles, Mike (Karen) Risher of Dover, Greg (Susan) Monticelli of Uhrichsville, Karen Chambers of Midvale, Theresa (Randy) Gray of Dennison, Diana (Jay) Henry of Uhrichsville, Jamie (fiancé, Susie Williams) Richardson of Uhrichsville, Danny Richardson of Dennison, David Richardson of Uhrichsville; her grandfather, Fred (Linda) Risher of Uhrichsville; and numerous cousins and dear friends.
A memorial service will be held in the Geib Funeral Center, 5600 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622, on Saturday, May 25, 2019 beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Bartell officiating. The family would appreciate friends visiting with them at the funeral home to share stories and offer words of love and support in a casual gathering anytime following the service until 3 p.m. Memorial contributions in Stefanie's memory may be directed to either the Indian Valley Foundation, PO Box 171 Gnadenhutten, Ohio 44629 or the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Everyone is encouraged to leave stories and photos of Stefanie on the Facebook page that has been set up in her memory: In Memory of our sweet sweet Stefanie. To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 23, 2019