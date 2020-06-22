Stephen P. Speer



69, of Sherrodsville, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 in Community Hospice, Truman House at New Philadelphia, following a period of declining health. Born at Dayton, he was the son of the late Tilmon Wesley and Norma June (Plotts) Speer. Stephen was a graduate of Kent State University and the owner and operator of the former Velvet Rail Billiards at Dover.



He is survived by his wife, Linda Sue (Knott) Speer of the residence; a son, Joshua Stephen (Cat) Speer and three grandchildren, Samantha June Speer, Jeromy Tilmon Speer and Steven Robert Speer of Dover and three brothers, David (Penny) Speer of New Philadelphia, Rand Speer of Columbus and Philip (Doreen) Speer of Canton. In addition to his parents, a son, Jeromy Paul. Speer, also preceded him in death.



In keeping with his wishes, Stephen is to be cremated through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia and a private family service is to be held at a later date. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice, Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.



