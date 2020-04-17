|
|
Stephen Reed "Doe" Moore
70, of Gnadenhutten, died unexpectedly in Oak Point Care Center in Baltic on Tuesday evening of April 14, 2020. Doe was born in Dennison, Ohio to the late Ralph and Betty (Stephenson) Moore on Sept. 20, 1949. He graduated from Gnadenhutten High School in 1967, and after some college, he joined the United States Army and served for two years. He returned to Gnadenhutten where he spent the rest of his days being active in the community and any type of outdoor activity. Doe began working for the village street department in Gnadenhutten and worked for the village for twenty nine years before retiring in 2006. He also worked as a custodian for the Indian Valley Schools, served on the Gnadenhutten town council for nearly ten years, and was a member of the Tuscarawas V.F.W. Post 7943. When it came to the outdoor activities, Doe was active with many clubs, including the Tusco Gun Club, Newcomerstown Trap Club, and the N.R.A. and hobbies of camping, fishing, hiking, hunting, and coaching and umpiring Gnadenhutten baseball.
Doe is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Kettlewell), of Gnaden; two step sons, Eric (April) Pancher and their children Kayla Sharier and son Asher, and Megan Sharier, and James Cox and his children, Breelynn and Jaceden; a special niece, Karey and family, and a brother, David (Teressa) Moore. Doe was preceded in death by a sister, Rebecca Kibler, and a brother Gary Moore.
A public visitation will be held to say a last good-bye to Doe on Monday, April 20, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Koch Funeral Home, LLC, 244 N. Walnut Street, Gnadenhutten. Due to the current conditions brought upon us by the Coronavirus Pandemic, a limit of ten callers will be let in the facility at a time. A Memorial Service for Doe will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cy Young Tuscarawas County Old Timers Baseball Association. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kochfhgnaden.com.
Koch, Gnadenhutten
740-254-4200
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 17, 2020