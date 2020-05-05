Steven D. Maus
1959 - 2020
Steven D. Maus

61, of Bolivar, died Sunday May 3, 2020 in his residence following a brief battle with cancer. Born April 14, 1959 in Dover, he was a son of the late Herbert L. and Irene (Cerveni) Maus. He was formerly employed at Accurate Door Systems in North Canton. Steven enjoyed working in his yard and garden, watching the Cleveland Indians and being a handyman. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and listening to music by Neil Young.

He is survived by his wife, the former Dana Jo Vrsan, whom he married October 15, 1992; a son, Shane S. Maus of Bolivar; two grandchildren, Mason and Clover Maus; a brother, David (Monica) Maus of New Philadelphia and his in-laws, Don and Vicky Vrsan of Bolivar.

Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service will be planned at a later date. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.

Lebold-Smith

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com

Published in The Times Reporter on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Lebold-Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
