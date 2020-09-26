Steven D. Maus61, of Bolivar, died Sunday May 3, 2020.He is survived by his wife, Dana; a son, Shane; two grandchildren; a brother; and his in-laws.Memorial services will be held Saturday October 3, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar with Rev. Mike Pazzuto officiating. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church at 156 Poplar St. Bolivar, OH 44612.Lebold-Smith330-874-3113