Steven Lynn Arbogast
Steven Lynn Arbogast passed away suddenly on Feb. 7, 2019. He was born on May 24, 1963 in Canton, Ohio, moved to Virginia in 1989 where he met and married the love of his life, Gayle Elizabeth Mills Arbogast. They moved with their two children to Texas in 2006 and were active members of Grace Church Frisco, where he served in numerous ways over the years, such as leading children's ministry, leading a care group, and leading the usher team.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Erin O'Day (Nathan); and his son, Gabe; his father, Bob; brother, Brian (Julie); sister, Lisa Pergi (Pete); sister, Amy Meredith (Steve); and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Garrett and his mother, Sue.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 16th at Grace Church, Frisco, Texas at 4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Generations Fund, Grace Church, 8440 Grace Street, Frisco, TX 75034.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 14, 2019