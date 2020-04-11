|
Sue Ann Bell
On the evening of Monday, April 6, 2020, Sue Ann Bell, 72, of Dennison, passed away peacefully at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia and is now in the arms of our dearest Heavenly Father. Born February 14, 1948 in Dennison, Sue has moved on to be with her late, loving parents Doris Corrine (Tidrick) Brown Marigoni and Joseph John Brown who was killed in a railroad accident when she was three months old.
Sue is survived by her husband of over 52 years, Gary S. Bell, whom she married on July 7, 1968; daughter, Janelle Bell-Martin, her husband, Tom Martin, and their two children, Thomas and Justine; daughter, Kristen Ohler, her husband Tim, and their children, Garrett and his wife, Brittany, and Bryce; and son, Joseph Bell and his two children, Dakotah and Paige. Sue also had many longtime friends that are beloved and considered part of her family. Sue was a 1966 graduate of Claymont High School. Her earliest job was at the Chronicle paper while in school. After graduation, she went on to attend The Ohio State School of Cosmetology and earned her license. Returning back to the Twin City area, she did hair at a local salon owned by Joyce Heron and eventually opened her own business, Sue's House of Style on Grant Street in Dennison. During this time, she also opened up the Lad and Lassie children's clothing store in Uhrichsville. She had previously known the owner of the Sis and Sonny Kids Clothing Shop that had been located for many years on Water Street and found out she was retiring. Sue felt the area still needed a place to shop for kids clothing and had this business for close to 10 years. Eventually, she and Gary decided to move the salon to their home which made it much easier for Sue's work and also to incorporate a tanning service. On the door leading into the shop was lovingly etched "the Hen House" because of all the "clucking" and fun chatter that would go on inside. Over time, intense eczema on her hands became a hindrance for Sue, and her daughter Kristen took over the business. Sue then worked in sales at Elder-Beerman for a bit before making the decision to get her real estate agent license. She went on to work as a real estate agent for Jan McInturf at McInturf Realty on Tuscarawas Avenue in New Philadelphia for over 13 years. She and Gary retired together enjoying years of grandkids, gardening, travel to Florida and lots of front porch swinging. Sue was a longtime member of Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church on Pleasant Valley Road and later attended NewPointe Community Church near Dover.
A private, family graveside service, officiated by Pastor Don Watson, will be held at Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery where she will be interred. Due to the current public health situation, a memorial celebration service is planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Community Hospice for their exceptional care.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 11, 2020