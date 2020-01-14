|
|
Sue Ann Miller
75, of New Philadelphia, formerly Newcomerstown, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Hennis Care Center. She was born July 9, 1944 in Newcomerstown to the late Carl and Martha (Kissel) Miller. Graduate of Immaculate Conception High School in 1962. Catholic by faith, she attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church for daily mass and Saturday evening mass. Retired from General Electric in 2003 where she worked for them in both Newcomerstown and Dover. Sue Ann's passion in life was travel which she did with Warther Tours where she made many close friends.
Sue Ann is survived by five brothers, Mark, Paul (Linda), Robert, Denis (Jana), and Scott Miller; six nephews, Jesse, Brian, Eric, Kyle, Tyler, and Ryan Miller; one niece, Cassie Gaskill; aunts and uncles, Linda and Rod McCormick, John (Judy West) Kissel; best friend of 50 years, Donna Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one baby brother, one baby sister and brother Tim Miller.
Services will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Addy Funeral Home with Deacon Lyn Houze officiating, Newcomerstown. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com
Addy, (740)498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 14, 2020