Sue Gerber
73, of Berlin, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Majora Lane Nursing Home in Millersburg following a period of declining health. She was born in Holmes County on February 16, 1947 to the late Weldon and Esther (Schrock) Gerber. She was retired from the former Owens Illinois Company in Berlin, was a member of Walnut Creek Mennonite Church and was an avid fan of Hiland Sports.
She is survived by her siblings, Richard (Elizabeth) Gerber of Millersburg, Carolyn Bard of Garrettsville, Ohio, Cheryl (Jay) Johnson of Beach City, John David (Marjie) Gerber of Millersburg, and Connie (Robert) Miller of Berlin; nieces and nephews, Terry Bard, James Bard, Tammy Sabitino, Robert Miller Jr., Kenny Miller and Veronica Gerber; and seven great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Robert Bard.
Due to the current Covid-19 health crisis, no public services are planned at this time. Private family graveside services will be held at Walnut Creek Mennonite Church Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service in Sue's honor will be announced at a later date. Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek is handling arrangements. We encourage everyone to share a memory of condolence to the family on our website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 2, 2020