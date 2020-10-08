1/1
SUNYO HANSON
1948 - 2020
Sunyo Hanson

Age 71, of Mineral City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 25, 1948 in the Republic of South Korea, a daughter of the late Pak Wan Ho and Yi Song Ku and came to the United States and Chicago in 1973 and Mineral City in 2000. Sunyo operated a fruit and vegetable stand on Route 800 near Dover Dam for many years and grew everything that she sold. Sunyo had attended the Canton Korean United Methodist Church at 3500 Cleveland Ave. N.W., and Atwood Ecclesia Church.

She is survived by her husband, Kelly J. Hanson, with whom she celebrated their 27th Wedding Anniversary on August 20 2020; one daughter, Susan Erwin; one son, Bill (Rachel) Erwin; five grandchildren, one great-grand-child, and several brothers and sisters in South Korea.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Rev. Gary Smith, Celebrant, officiating. Friends may call one hour before the service on Friday from 1-2 p.m. with social distancing and facial covering required. Interment will be in Union Valley Cemetery in Rose Township near Atwood Lake. Condolences may be sent to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon, (330) 866-9425

Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
