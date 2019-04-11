|
Susan A. Barr 1924-2019
94, of Copeland Oaks Retirement Center in Sebring, passed away Tuesday, April 8th. The daughter of the late John and Eva Robinson, Susan was born in Dennison on October 27, 1924. She was proceeded in death by a brother, Halford, and an infant brother.
Susan, and her late husband David Belknap Barr who passed in 1991, were active in many civic and community activities including The Little Theater, the Union Country Club and the Tuscarawas County YMCA.
They were parents to three children, John H. (Deborah) Barr of New Philadelphia, Joel (Kathleen) Barr of The Woodlands, Texas and Heather (Bill) Sedlachek of Homeworth, Ohio. Also included are grandchildren Jonathan and Joshua Barr of Bakersfield, California, Jessi (Aleck) Fyffe of The Woodlands, Texas and Kelly Sedlachek (companion
Zach Mellman), Carsey of Daytona Beach, Florida, Carly and Kristen Sedlachek of Homeworth. She is survived by her great-grandchildren Jordanne Alyse Barr (fiancé Jordan Adamczyk, M2w Aleck Barr, a member of the U.S. Navy, Kristian Barr, a 3rd year cadet at the USAF Academy, Jakob Barr, a student at UNLV Matthew Barr of Las Vegas and Sylvia Fyffe of The Woodlands, Texas.
Susan was a graduate of Dennison High School. She supported the troops during World War 2 by working in a factory in Akron, Ohio. In the early 1980's she went back to school and graduated Suma Cum Laude from Kent State University. Her professional career included working for Trumpet in the Land and Union Hospital. She was a familiar face at the Tuscarawas County YMCA and was a Gymnastic Coach, Water Aerobics Instructor and Yoga Teacher. She loved to garden and enjoyed the arts.
A Memorial Service for Susan A. Barr will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 2:00 PM in the Chapel at Copeland Oaks in Sebring, Ohio.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 11, 2019