|
|
Susan Elaine Kohler
61, of Tuscarawas, passed away at her home on Thursday, April 9, 2020 after a brief illness. Born Oct. 21, 1958 in Dennison, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late George Lee and Mary Ellen (Coryea) McCullough. Susan spent most of her life in the Bowerston area and was a graduate of Conotton Valley High School in the class of 1977 where she was a member of the marching band and cheerleading squad. She was incredibly selfless throughout her lifetime as she cared for her family, the elderly at Sunnyslope Nursing Home, and thousands of young students in the Conotton Valley and Indian Valley school districts. Susan was beautiful and would always light up a room with her smile and infectious laughter. She was loyal, loved her family fiercely, and truly enjoyed every trip to the Atlantic Ocean. Her love for her Pittsburgh Steelers and Ohio State Buckeyes will never be forgotten as it continues within the family. Susan taught many as to what is important in life - to love, support and care for our friends and family in our lives. So many are better off for having known her. It was a great privilege just to be in her life…she was so loved.
Susan will be dearly missed by her surviving family which includes her children, Nicole and Andrew Yosick; granddaughter, Makenzie Riley; sister, Sharyn Vallery; Tom (Patricia) Hall who was like a brother to her; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Kenneth "Rich" Kohler; late husband, Jerome "Jay" Yosick; and sister, Jeanne Leatherman.
In the interest of public health, a private, family service will be held at this time. A memorial service to celebrate her life is planned for a future date. She will be interred in Conotton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at .
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 15, 2020