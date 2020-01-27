|
Susan Goodie
Today, January 24, 2020, I lost my best friend and the love of my life, Susan Goodie, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. I was blessed to share a wonderful life with her for over forty years, the last 34 as husband and wife. We both loved sharing the simple things in life and while neither of us were funny people, we made each other laugh.
Susan was an intelligent, selfless, and giving person who managed to raise three strong, independent daughters while working full-time as a professional civil engineer in the construction department at ODOT. She cherished the friendships she had with several long-time co-workers during her 34 years with District 11. She continued to work after being eligible to retire in order to help support her daughters as they pursued advanced degrees in their chosen fields. Susan graduated at the top of her high school class of 1980 and with honors from Ohio University. She instilled the value of education in her daughters who followed in her footsteps. To fulfill one of her wishes, a memorial scholarship will be established for young women pursuing a career in engineering or a related field. We traveled through life side by side enjoying our small-town park with our young girls, many dance recitals, and wonderful vacations together. In her spare time, she loved working outdoors, baking cookies to share with friends, as well as sending countless cards of congratulations or encouragement to people throughout the community. I will love her always for her great strength and character. She made me a better person - for which I will be forever grateful.
One of the great joys of life in her later years was getting to be a grandmother. Life rarely goes as planned, but the time we were able to spend with Emerson was a great gift and blessing in our lives. She cherished her granddaughter with all of her heart. Susan was a member of the First United Methodist Church and served on several committees throughout the years. Her faith will open the gates of Heaven to eternal life.
A daughter of Robert Graham and the late Elizabeth (Fabiano) Graham, she is survived by siblings Sharie Graham, Thomas Graham, and Sandra Graham. A brother, Robert, is deceased. She will never be forgotten and will be lovingly and sadly missed by your husband, Greg, daughter Peyton and fiancé Dan Ritter, daughter Paige, daughter Preston and husband Michael Cornell, and granddaughter, Emerson Cornell.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia. A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the First United Methodist Church at New Philadelphia. Inurnment will follow in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Quaker Foundation, PO Box 627, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663, The First United Methodist Church, 201 W High Ave., New Philadelphia, or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Susan by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 27, 2020