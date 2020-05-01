Susan J. Reuter



age 73, of Dover, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 24, 2020, in her home. Born February 7, 1947, in Dayton, she was a daughter of the late Willard K. and Betty G. Donaldson Hanner. Susan attended Dover High School and then moved to Miami, Florida, where she graduated from Norland High School. She went on to study at both Ohio State and Vanderbilt Universities. Susan was employed for many years as a medical claims examiner. Her job often required travel around the United States, which she loved. Susan was people-oriented and enjoyed learning about those whom she met. Additionally, she liked to read and was a supporter of the Dover Public Library. Susan was also a proud supporter of The Rainbow Connection, Starlight School and Starlight Enterprises.



She is survived by her son, James Ford of Brooksville, Florida; her siblings, Elizabeth (Rod) Kendle, Jean (Byron Rosenthal) West, Willard "Bill" Hanner Jr. and Robert "Bob" Hanner; and her numerous nieces and nephews.



Susan will be cremated, and her family plans a memorial gathering, which, because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, will be announced later at a safer time. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Susan, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. Donations in Susan's memory are suggested to The Dover Exchange Club Children's Foundation, Starlight Enterprises, or The Rainbow Connection.





